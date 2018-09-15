Sick, Injured Policy Reviewed

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The city's police officials will discuss the department's policy for handling sick and injured people on Monday. The meeting comes exactly a year after two officers ignored repeated requests for medical help from a woman who was having a miscarriage. The woman, Sofia Salva, was nearly four months pregnant when she was stopped for affixing a fake temporary car tag. She told officers she was having a miscarriage. But they took her to the jail. Salva says jailers allowed her medical attention the next morning and that she delivered a premature baby boy who died a minute after birth. The February fifth, 2006, stop was caught on video tape. Police released the tape Tuesday, days after Salva filed a lawsuit. The officers were suspended Thursday.