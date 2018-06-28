Sidewalk Closure at Park and Ninth

COLUMBIA - Beginning Friday, March 23, the sidewalk at Park Avenue and Ninth Street will be closed until August 15 as a result of construction. The closure will take place at the southwest corner of the intersection of Park Avenue and Ninth Street, and continue west along Park about 100 feet and south along Ninth about 95 feet.

Alex and Marti Waigandy are constructing a new building and sidewalk, which will cause the current sidewalk to close. Pedestrians are asked to use an alternate route during construction.