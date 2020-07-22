Sidewalk closure scheduled on East Broadway

COLUMBIA- East Broadway will undergo sidewalk construction starting 7 a.m. Wednesday. The work is scheduled to finish by 3:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Ameren Missouri plans to remove an existing gas meter pit and replace a gas service near 1013 E. Broadway, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.

A portion of the north sidewalk along East Broadway between Tenth and Hitt streets will close. Access will remain available to all businesses in the construction area.

Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the south side of East Broadway. Motorists, pedestrians and non-motorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone.