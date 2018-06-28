Sierra Club endorses Grain Belt transmission line

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club endorsed a plan for a wind energy transmission line across the state, saying it would reduce the state's dependence on coal.

The Grain Belt Express high-voltage transmission line would run across Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls counties in Missouri, with a converter station in Ralls County. The total project stretches from western Kansas to Indiana.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that the Sierra Club said in a news release the Grain Belt project would help Missouri achieve a requirement that utilities' generate at least 15 percent renewable energy by 2021.

Some property owners along the Missouri route have said the plan would hurt their property values, health and quality of life.