Sierra Club, KCP&L Spar Over 2007 Agreement

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Sierra Club is accusing Kansas City Power & Light of failing to honor the agreement that ended a dispute over construction of a coal-fired plant in northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the utility says it's fulfilled the requirements of the 2007 agreement, which stemmed from KCP&L's Iatan 2 coal-fired plant in northern Platte County.

In the pact, the Sierra Club agreed to drop a lawsuit seeking to block the plant, and KCP&L agreed to offset the plant's pollution by using more renewable energy and getting its customers to use less electricity.

The Sierra Club says KCP&L has since missed its goal for more renewable energy by nearly one-third.

KCP&L says it's met its obligations and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on wind energy.