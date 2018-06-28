Sign on Stadium Blvd. warns drivers of "high crash area"

COLUMBIA - An electronic billboard on Stadium Boulevard warns drivers of a "high crash area."

The sign is set up near the intersection of Old Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard and reminds drivers of the 40 mph speed limit.

Columbia Police Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said it is dangerous.

"The intersection of Stadium and Old Highway 63 is actually one of the worst for vehicle collisions," Larimer said. "Because you're going down a hill and the speed limit actually changes."

She said the sign serves as a reminder to drivers.

"Right now, there are students coming back in from spring break and it's just a good reminder to always be safe while you're on the roadway," Larimer said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nine crashes happened at the intersection in 2014 and 2015.

Michael Wilkison works at Break Time at the intersection and said he sees a lot of crashes.

"We see people flying through here and slamming into people all the time in the intersection," Wilkison said.

He said he sees problems at least once a week.

"I think the big issue is that people come flying down this road where it's 55 and try to coast through the intersection and that's how they end up hitting each other," Wilkison said.

He said he doesn't think the sign will convince people to slow down.

"I know when I'm driving on the highway, typically I ignore those signs for the most part," Wilkison said. "I just kind of pay attention and I think that's what people aren't doing. You don't really need the sign to tell you to slow down. You should know that you should probably slow down."