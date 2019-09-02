Sign-up for twice-weekly Friday Night Fever newsletter
COLUMBIA -- This high school football season you can stay up to do with two weekly Friday Night Fever newsletters that will send you previews and summaries of the action.
One newsletter will preview the week's games and will arrive in your inbox Friday mornings. Another email will recap the games for you and will arrive Saturday mornings.
Sign up in the box below to get all FNF sent right to your inbox.
The FNF newsletter is a Missouri School of Journalism collaboration between the Columbia Missourian and KOMU-TV.
