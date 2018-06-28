Sikeston man gets 55 years for fatally shooting his wife

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2013.

The Standard Democrat reports that 44-year-old Stevie Cordale Lott was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call found that Nyketia Lott had been shot in the back of the head at the couple's Sikeston home. Her 2-year-old son was found sleeping in a bedroom.

Her husband was taken into custody about two hours later. At the time, Lott said he and his wife were arguing when she brought out a pistol and held it at her head. Lott said during a struggle, she shot herself as he tried to take the gun from her.