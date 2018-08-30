Sikeston police report fire at Missouri oil distributor

SIKESTON (AP) - Emergency crews have been working to extinguish a large fire at an oil distributor facility in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety referred calls to the department's Facebook page, which said Monday that a large structure fire has been reported at Santie Oil. The department also says a container at the site holds 15,000 gallons of propane and that people should stay at least a half mile away from the location.

The department does not say if any injuries have been reported.

KFVS reports that Highway 60 has been closed in the area because of the fire.

According to the company's website, Santie Oil Wholesale Company is a an oil distributor. Calls and an email sent to the company were not immediately returned Monday.

The photo above is courtesy of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Major fire still burning at Santie Oil Co in Sikeston #MO. Hope everyone safe & many thanks to first responders. pic.twitter.com/0DLQOPMMtI — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 13, 2015