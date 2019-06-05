Sikkema drafted by the Yankees

COLUMBIA - The Yankees drafted former Mizzou pitcher, T.J. Sikkema as the 38th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The left-handed pitcher notched a 7-4 record with a 1.32 earned run average in his final season with Missouri. Throughout the season, opposing batters hit just .175 against Sikkema.

Sikkema received recognition for his stellar junior season, as he was selected as third team All-American - the first Mizzou All-American in ten years. He is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the top amateur player in the country.