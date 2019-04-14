Sikkema leads Tigers to Game 2 victory over LSU

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers came away with a win in Game 2 of their series against the No. 8 LSU Tigers by a final score of 4-1.

Mizzou was led by outstanding pitching from starter TJ Sikkema. The lefty pitched seven innings, gave up only one run, allowed three hits and struck out 10 batters en route to his fourth win of the season. Missouri saw run production from Paul Gomez, Clayton Peterson, Kameron Misner and Peter Zimmermann as each had one RBI.

Sophomore Ian Bedell closed out Saturday's game pitching two scoreless frames. The righty from Davenport, Iowa, notched his third save of the season and currently owns a 12.1 scoreless innings streak.

Mizzou will look to win the rubber game tomorrow and take the series from LSU. First pitch is scheduled for noon.