Sikkema receives second All-American honor

COLUMBIA - Baseball America named Mizzou's T.J. Sikkema a second team All-American on Monday.

However, it is not the first honor Sikkema has received in the off-season. The left-handed pitcher was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in May. The accolades make Sikkema the program's first player to receive first, second or third team honors in 10 years.

It has been a busy few weeks for Sikkema. The New York Yankees selected the pitcher with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft on June 3rd. Just a few days later, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named him the district six player of the year.

Sikkema had an impressive junior campaign going 7-4 with a 1.32 earned run average. The pitcher ranks sixth in program history with 258 strikeouts in his three years at Mizzou.