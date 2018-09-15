Silent Auction for March of Dimes Starts Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - A silent auction starts Wednesday, March 28 to benefit the March of Dimes.

More than 50 artfully designed Easter baskets will be displayed until the 30th in the Jefferson City Medical Group Building.

Bids will be accepted from 9-4 today and through Friday.

The value of the baskets range from $35-$360. All proceeds from the auction will be given to the March of Dimes to help babies be born healthy.