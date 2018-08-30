Silver alert northwest Missouri man canceled

By: The Associated Press

WHEATLAND (AP) - Authorities canceled a Silver Alert Monday for a northwest Missouri man with dementia who hadn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department said 79-year-old Herbert Boyle was found safe Monday morning. The sheriff provided no other details.

The alert was issued early Monday when Boyle didn't return to his home Wheatland after leaving Sunday afternoon on a four-wheeler to check on his cattle.