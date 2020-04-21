Silver Dollar City announces big expansion

BRANSON (AP) - Silver Dollar City in Branson is planning an $8 million expansion that will include six new rides.

Officials with the theme park announced Wednesday the four-acre expansion, called Fireman's Landing, will also include four interactive play zones.

Silver Dollar City General Manager Brad Thomas said the project is one of the largest expansions at the park since it opened in 1960.

The Joplin Globe reports the project will have a firefighting theme. It will include rides such as the FireFall, an 8-story, free-fall drop ride, and the Fire Spotter, a balloon ride above the park. Other water-based attractions will be the Firehouse Splash Yard and the Fire Drill.

Other rides and areas will be set aside for younger visitors to the park.