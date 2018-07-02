Silver Lining in Cyclone Cloud

Despite the dismal single-game display by the Tigers, one Mizzou player managed to produce some positive career history.

Senior shooting guard Jimmy McKinney became only the 36th player in Missouri basketball history to score 1,000 points. McKinney poured in seven points for the Tigers and is currently tied with Malcolm Thomas for 34th on the Tigers all-time scoring list.

"He's a star," said Head Coach Quinn Snyder. "One thousand points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists. That's a star to me."

McKinney now sets his sights on another Mizzou career benchmark. The St. Louis native only needs 25 more rebounds to become the fifth Mizzou player to compile 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists. McKinney is averaging 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Individual accomplishments remain bittersweet for McKinney as the Tigers continue to lose critical conference games. After Wednesday's loss, McKinney met with Head Coach Quin Snyder and was unavailable for comment.

"I know Jimmy, and he's happy about it," said Snyder. "But right now his season is in full effect, and I know he'd be more happy with making the tournament."

Making the tournament might be a stretch now. Wednesday's loss dropped the Tigers to 3-3 in conference play and 10-7 overall. If the tigers don't find answers, they could be facing their third straight year without an NCAA tournament berth. The Tigers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-6, 2-3) in Lincoln this Saturday.