Similar to Columbia, Kansas City bans gay conversion therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people will not be allowed in Kansas City.

The city council on Thursday approved an ordinance banning the therapy, which tries to change a gay or transgender person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The therapy also has been banned in Columbia. A St. Louis aldermanic committee on Wednesday approved similar legislation, sending the issue to the full Board of Alderman.

The Kansas City Star reports the city’s ban will apply only to minors and to licensed medical or mental health professionals. It does not bar religious leaders from talking to young people about their sexuality or gender identity.

Backers note the American Psychological Association says gay conversion therapy doesn't work and can cause harm. Opponents contend the therapy helps some people and the bans are an attack on free speech.

