Simino Sentenced in Decapitation Murder

LEBANON - On the afternoon of Friday, January 6, 2012, Circuit Judge Ken Hayden sentenced 44 year old Kelly R. Simino from Mineral Point to 20 years in prison due to the murder of 23 year old Brandi Mathews whose decapitated skull was found under a bridge in Miller County.

Simino was found guilty on October 31, 2011. The second degree murder case was later sent to Lebanon by Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Howard upon request of Simino.

The case began when the victim's mother started looking for her missing daughter in 2006. Suspicions of foul play were confirmed after recovering the exotic dancer's skull in January 2009. Partial remains and a shovel led the Miller County Sheriff's Department to the victim engaging various other investigation departments into the joint homicide.

Later that January, Simino was taken into custody and has remained in jail or the Department of Corrections since.

In August 2009, the case was assigned to a different public safety division attorney for the next sixteen months on request of Howard.

"The file was huge, we just didn't have the time to give it a review due to the other cases at the time," said Howard, who then picked back up the case on January 5, 2011 and charged Simino with murder. Simino was taken back into custody the day of his release.

After being turned down for a new trial, Judge Hayden sentenced Simino to 20 years and ordered that the sentence be served consecutively after Simino's other existing sentences that totaled 11 years.

Simino must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before any parole can be granted.