Simon uses arm, bat to lift Reds over Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) - Alfredo Simon shook off a rough start but lasted seven innings and drove in the go-ahead run with the second of his two doubles as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Ryan Ludwick hit a solo home run to help the Reds win back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 27-28 against the Chicago Cubs. The Central Division-leading Cardinals hadn't sustained consecutive defeats since a four-game losing streak from Aug. 26-30.

Simon (14-10) allowed five hits and two runs with three walks and five strikeouts for his second win in eight decisions over 11 starts since the All-Star break.

Sam LeCure and Ryan Dennick pitched the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Terry Lyons (0-4) took the loss after Cardinals starter John Lackey was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.