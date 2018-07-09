Simple Changes Can Prevent Cancer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dr. Graham Colditz at the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis says the public can help prevent cancer with basic lifestyle changes. He's an internationally recognized doctor, but the behaviors he supports sound like they could come from a well-meaning parent. He encourages people to get more exercise, lose excess weight, eat a healthy diet and quit smoking. Colditz says changes like those could reduce the incidence of cancer in the United States by more than half. Colditz has been Siteman's associate director of prevention and control for a year. He also helped develop a Web site that lets people determine their risk of developing five diseases.