Simplifying the Web, Worldwide

MU's Information Experience Lab, or I.E. Lab, focuses on making the internet easier to access and simpler to use.

The I.E. Lab, now in its fifth year of operation, works on ways to eliminate clutter on websites, reducing the number of tabs to click, and simplifying the text a web surfer might have to navigate.

"We talk about how to make our environment usable, useful, and also a fun experience for us to use," says the lab's director, Dr. Sanda Erdelez.

Thursday's presentation explained ways to make websites, web applications, computer software and hardware more user friendly.

"My company is focused on usability for software for doctors because we waste a lot of time during the day with all the unnecessary clicks," says Dr. Jason Cafer, president of Iconic Health.

Cafer, who started his own software company, works with the I.E. Lab to help improve his software.

Currently, the lab's biggest project is the redesign of East Central College. One of its biggest challenges is to get rid of all the tabs and make it more user-friendly.