Singer Andy Williams Remembered at Missouri Tribute

BRANSON - Entertainer Andy Williams is being remembered for his smooth voice, gleaming smile and warm heart during a memorial tribute at his Moon River Theatre in the southwest Missouri town of Branson.

More than a thousand people attended the memorial tribute Sunday for Williams, who died last month at age 84 after a battle with bladder cancer.

The crowd included celebrity entertainers such as Bob Newhart and the Lennon Sisters, who performed with Williams for years. Others, such as Bill Cosby, were to share their remembrances by video.

The tribute hosted by entertainer Peter Marshall started as an invitation-only event, but as word spread through Branson, fans were allowed in.

Williams' signature song became "Moon River." He also gained fame through a variety TV show and his Christmas specials.