Single Vehicle Roll Over Accident on State Road F

FULTON - On 10/21/2011 at 9:30am. Fulton Police responded to a single vehicle roll over accident on State Road F near Hickman Drive.

On arrival a vehicle was found lying on it's top in a creek bed with the driver, Ian S. Culverhouse inside the vehicle unable to get out.

The Fulton Fire Department extracted Culverhouse out of the vehicle. The vehicle had extensive damage. Culverhouse suffered moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to University Hospital & Clinics for evaluation.

Alcohol is suspected as playing a part of the accident. The Fulton Police Department will continue to investigate the accident to determine if any charges are to be filed.