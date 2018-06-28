Sinkhole suspected in disappearing St. Louis County lake

VALLEY PARK (AP) — Officials are trying to determine why a small lake in Lone Elk Park near Valley Park in St. Louis County is disappearing.

A local station reports that park officials noticed Saturday that water levels in the man-made lake were dropping, perhaps by as much as 7 feet.

The reason is unclear but one theory is that a sinkhole collapsed under the lake, which is the centerpiece of a park that features roaming elk and bison. The lake is a popular fishing spot, too. Officials say the bass in the lake will die if it keeps drying up.