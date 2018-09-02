Sinquefield Calls Missouri Governor an 'Idiot'

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - One of Missouri's most prominent political activists has called Gov. Jay Nixon an "idiot" for vetoing an income tax cut.

Rex Sinquefield twice repeated the label while speaking Thursday at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Nixon's office had no immediate response Friday to Sinquefield's comment.

Sinquefield is a retired investment firm executive who has poured millions of his own dollars into Missouri politics. One of his top quests has been to cut or eliminate Missouri's income tax.

Nixon, a Democrat, has twice vetoed bills to cut the income tax. But the Republican-led Legislature earlier this month overrode Nixon's veto to enact a law that will gradually reduce Missouri's top individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 5.5 percent.