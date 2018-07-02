Sinquefield donates half a million to AG candidate Schaefer

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Republican state senator running for Missouri attorney general has received another big check from mega-donor Rex Sinquefield.

Online campaign finance records show Sinquefield gave $500,000 Friday to Columbia Sen. Kurt Schaefer.

Schaefer likely will face off with University of Missouri School of Law associate professor and attorney Josh Hawley in a Republican primary.

This is the second large contribution Sinquefield has given Schaefer for a campaign for attorney general. He gave Schaefer $250,000 around the same time last year.

Sinquefield also has donated money to Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway and state treasurer candidate Sen. Eric Schmitt that could be used for their 2016 campaigns.

Sinquefield is a retired investment firm founder who has backed initiatives to cut Missouri's income taxes and revamp laws governing public school teachers.