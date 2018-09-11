Sinquefield Gives $1M to Mo. Political Efforts

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's most prolific political financier has made more than $1 million in year-end donations to some of his favorite causes.

Online state campaign finance reports show that retired investment firm executive Rex Sinquefield gave $750,000 to Teachgreat.org, $245,000 to Grow Missouri and $25,000 to Missourians for Excellence in Government during the final weeks of December.

Teachgreat.org is backing a potential ballot initiative that would end tenure protections for public school teachers and instead make their employment contingent on student achievement.

Grow Missouri is backing a potential ballot initiative that would cut Missouri's income tax rates.

Missourians for Excellence in Government is a political action committee that has funded candidates, most notably St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

Online records show Sinquefield made about $3.6 million in Missouri political contributions in 2013.