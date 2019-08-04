Sip & shop sidewalk sale at Les Bourgeois Vineyards

ROCHEPORT - Dozens of people showed up for Les Bourgeois Vineyards' Sip & Shop Sidewalk Sale on Saturday.

Discounted merchandise including coasters, wine glasses and decorative barrels were included in the sale. The Sidewalk Sale also offered different types of alcoholic slushees and wine tasting.

Les Bourgeois also hosted live music at its A-Frame location.

Kelsey Cray, a shopper, said she is excited for the family friendly atmosphere and the events that will happen throughout the summer.

"I think it will be fun to bring my kids out here," Cray said.

The sale will be continue through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.