Sister: Boyfriend held in Mexico death said woman overdosed

UNION (AP) — A sister of a Missouri woman who authorities say was strangled in Mexico says the woman's boyfriend told her that she overdosed after an argument.

Mexican authorities say 36-year-old Tamra Turpin died about 9 a.m. Wednesday of strangulation and that 59-year-old attorney John Loveless is being held in a homicide investigation. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Turpin's sister, Jodi Mills, says Loveless told her via text message that morning that Turpin had taken "a bunch of pills." Mills says Loveless told her he canceled an initial call for an ambulance because Turpin was resting. Mills says Loveless told her by mid-afternoon that Turpin died.

Mills says she's awaiting word from the U.S. consulate about sharing the text exchange with Mexican investigators. She says she's reserving judgment about Loveless.