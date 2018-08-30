Sisters found shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say two sisters were found shot to death in a vacant lot in south St. Louis.

The two victims found early Sunday were identified as 20-year-old Antquonette Hale and 15-year-old Tahnaizja Smith. Police say Hale was shot in the back and Smith was shot in the face, arm and chest.

Police had no information on suspects.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it was the second time in a week in which two women were shot to death in the city. On Thursday morning, a relative found two women dead inside an apartment near Fairground Park.