Six Accidents Caused Traffic Backup

JEFFERSON CITY - US Highway 50-63 between Monroe Street and Eastland Drive in Jefferson City was backed up until about 4:40 Friday afternoon. The first accident, involving three cars, occured at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 50-63 and Monroe Street. As the scene was being cleared, additional calls were being made regarding additional accidents near Clark Avenue.

Five other accidents were reported. Four of those involved two cars and the last involved three.

Of the six accidents, four were classified as property damage and the other two were classified as minor injury accidents.