Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib

MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home where three children lived.

In a news release Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially went to a Gravois Mills home Thursday to locate a wanted felon, who they identified as Myles Keyser.

The release said deputies expanded the investigation after they found methampetmine on Keyser and in plain view inside the house.

After searching the home, deputies said they found more methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a 9 mm pistol in the home. The release said the methamphetamine and paraphernalia were hidden inside a baby crib.

The release said the three children in the home were taken into protective custody with the Missouri Division of Family Services.

Deputies arrested six people in connection with the bust.

Tracie Huffman, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. The bond for Huffman, of Gravois Mills, was set at $35,000.

Myles Keyser, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. The bond for Keyser, of Gravois Mills, was set at $20,000.

Edward Miller, 22, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, the release said. The bond for Miller, of Gravois Mills, was set at $50,000.

Chase Randall, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said.The bond for Randall, of Rocky Mount, was set at $25,000.

Ricky Webb, 28, was charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. Webb, of Gravois Mills, was not assigned a bond was and ordered to be released after a 48-hour hold.

Shyann Hayes, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. Hayes, of Gravois Mills, was not assigned a bond and ordered to be released after a 48-hour hold.