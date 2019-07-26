Six beehives stolen from Randolph County property

RANDOLPH COUNTY- Six honey bee hives were stolen from a property near Jacksonville Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The hives are reportedly white, and numbered 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 19. Mark Nichols has been Randolph County sheriff for 33 years and said he was shocked to hear about the theft.

"This is the first time I've heard of anyone stealing beehives, and I believe it's a first for this department," Nichols said.

Nichols said he couldn't provide exact details on where the theft took place, but said it took place at a rural home, not an apiary.

Nancy Giofre owns Giofre Apiaries in Millersburg. She has never had her bee hives stolen, but said that money could motivate a thief to steal honey.

"The price of honey has almost doubled since 1990," Giofre said in a phone interview. "It's risen from about $80 to $150 very quickly."

Nichols said the police are actively investigating the theft, and are accepting tips at its office phone, 844-277-6555, or Moberly Joint Communications at 660-263-0646.