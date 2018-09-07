Six Cougars Garner Softball All-Conference Honors

COLUMBIA -- Following Friday's American Midwest Conference (AMC) Championship series members of the 2012 All-Conference and Academic All-Conference Teams were announced. Six Cougars were recognized through the All-Conference Teams. Cougars receiving first team honors were Marli Hayes, Whitni Howell, Jordan Crisp and Jessica Hardy. Morgan Bounds and Tori Gehlert received Honorable Mention accolades.

Marli Hayes hit .355 in the regular season with 43 hits, including 12 doubles, a triple and seven homeruns. The sophomore third baseman had 36 RBIs in 40 games played.

Fellow sophomore Whitni Howell pounded 48 hits for a .390 batting average. The second baseman scored 25 runs while tallying seven doubles, three triples, one homerun and 28 RBIs.

The lone senior for the Cougars this season, Jordan Crisp was Columbia's ace on the mound, posting a 14-8 record while accumulating 107 strikeouts in 134 innings of action.

Freshman Jessica Hardy started the season as a designated player for the Cougars but finished behind the plate after Gehlert was injured. Hardy hit .393 with five doubles and seven homers in 79 at-bats. Jessica also chipped in 29 RBIs.

Junior first baseman Morgan Bounds hit her stride at the plate this year, hitting .370 in 36 games played. The Jefferson City, Missouri native had six doubles and three homers while driving in 28 runs.

Finally, junior Tori Gehlert, who was plagued by injuries for most of the season, still got in 92 at-bats where she hit .315 with 18 runs scored and a .994 fielding average behind the plate.