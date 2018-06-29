Six Deputies Remain Fired

HILLSBORO (AP) - Six Jefferson County sheriff's deputies who appealed a decision to fire them for their involvement in a bar brawl will remain fired. Sheriff Glenn Boyer says a personnel advisory board met yesterday to hear their appeal, but agreed with the earlier decision to fire them. Boyer said the officers' actions were in gross violation of the department's standards of conduct. The deputies are suspected of assaulting an employee and the owner of R-Place Bar and Grill on September 13th in House Springs. Bar employees said the fight started near the bathroom between two women, one of whom was a deputy with the Sheriff's Department.