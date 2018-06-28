Six Horses Used For Therapy Die In Missouri Fire

PLEASANT HILL - An early Sunday fire at a farm in northwest Missouri killed six horses that gave therapeutic riding lessons to the disabled. The fire at Pine Dell Farm in Pleasant Hill extensively damaged a barn that housed horses for Sugar Creek Equinapy.

Alice Meyer, a volunteer at the riding center, says the riding lessons helped those with physical and developmental disabilities learn balance, coordination, muscle use and how to follow instructions. The Kansas City Star reports that as many as 40 riders enrolled at the farm in the last year.

Fire officials say the fire also destroyed the clinic's riding equipment and grooming stalls. Meyer says the farm's owners are planning to eventually reopen.