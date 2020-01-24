Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia

A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story hotel is on the agenda for the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Thursday night.

Cherry Street Hotel LLC filed the request to replat the 0.41-acre property, which is now occupied by a vacant two-story office building and a parking lot. City staff said in a report to the commission that they believe the building will be demolished.

Building plans for the hotel have not been submitted to the city. Columbia attorney Adam Patchett is the registered agent for Cherry Street Hotel LLC. He did not respond to a request for comment about the hotel plans Wednesday, the Columbia Missourian reports.

Crockett Engineering submitted the request for replatting to the city. Tim Crockett of the engineering firm was unavailable for comment.

City staff said in its report that some residents at a Dec. 31 informational session worried about adequate parking for the hotel. Downtown zoning codes carry no parking requirements, but the developers have told the city they are exploring their options.

The replatting of two lots for the hotel is required “to bestow legal lot status in advance of future site redevelopment,” the staff report said. City staff is recommending the replat be approved.

Also on the commission’s agenda is a proposal to rezone property at the northwest corner of Providence Road and Third Avenue. The owner of the property, Tom Kardon, has asked that the property be rezoned multiple times over the past two decades.

The staff report says the city approved a rezoning of the property in 2005 to allow only an auto parts store. It was rezoned again in 2009 to expand the number of permitted uses. The property most recently was the site of A Q Beauty Supply.

Kardon now is seeking mixed-use neighborhood zoning to further expand the permitted uses. He has told the city that he would prefer “straight zoning” rather than going through the cumbersome process of submitting a revised development plan under the zoning designation he has now.

City staff said in a report to the commission that mixed-neighborhood zoning would allow many uses that would be inappropriate for the property, given its proximity to a residential area and existing “commercial creep.” The staff is recommending the request be denied.