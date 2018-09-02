Six-Year-Old Driver Dies in Crash

CHILLICOTHE - Police said a six-year-old local boy died Monday after driving a car into the side of a house. Officers said Harold Fainter was airlifted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he was pronounced dead. Police believe the child climbed into the car and tried to drive it, first shifting into reverse and sending it into fence post and utility pole 30 feet away. Then the car traveled forward 50 feet and into the house. The impact of the crash broke a gas meter, sending a solid stream of natural gas into the air around the car. A passer-by gave CPR to the unconscious boy until paramedics arrived and tried to revive him.