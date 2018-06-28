Sixth Homicide Suspect in Custody

COLUMBIA - Anthony Carr, 24, turned himself in to police in St. Charles Friday. He is now in the custody of the Columbia Police Department. Carr is a suspect in the murder of Aaron Hobson, the 22-year-old Kansas resident who was shot at a Break Time gas station in Columbia on October 23, 2010. Carr has been charged with murder in the second degree and second degree robbery. He declined making a statement to police after his arrest.

After the murder, police arrested 27-year-old Tony Lewis of Boonville and 19-year-old Leo Roland of Columbia on counts of second degree murder and first degree robbery. Police then arrested the third suspect, 20-year-old Deshon Joseph Alexa Houston of Columbia on counts of second degree robbery and second degree murder. All three men had bonds set at $1 million.

On October 27, 2010 police in Jennings, Missouri arrested the fourth and fifth suspects, Daron and Darris Peal. Daron Peal was charged with second degree robbery and second degree murder with a $1 million bond. Police also found crack cocaine on Daron Peal. He also had a probation and parole warrant at the time of his arrest. Darris Peal was charged with second degree robbery and second degree murder, also with a $1 million bond.