Skeletal remains found in St. Louis area backyard

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Skeletal remains have been found in the backyard of a home in the St. Louis neighborhood of Greater Ville.

Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said the remains were found hidden beneath a carpet Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the remains are that of a man, who has not been identified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.