Skeletal remains of missing Springfield woman found

FORDLAND (AP) - Authorities say the skeletal remains of a missing Springfield woman have been discovered near Fordland.

The Webster County sheriff tells the Springfield News-Leader the body of 22-year-old Ashley Onescu was found Sunday. She had been missing since June and was last seen getting into a green vehicle with two men.

The sheriff said that her death is considered suspicious. Foul play is believed to be involved in her death.

Springfield police say evidence from the case will be turned over to the county sheriff's office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help with their homicide investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call authorities.