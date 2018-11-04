Skelton Wants U.S. Troop Withdrawal

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA - Missouri Rep. Ike Skelton said the U.S. should start a phased withdrawal of its troops from Iraq by the end of this year. The Fourth District Democrat also said the U.S. should begin turning over security functions to the Iraqis. Skelton told about 60 supporters during a campaign stop in Sedalia Thursday that the U.S. must be sure the Iraqis "can do the job," adding that "We can't continually hold their hand." He did not say when the withdrawal should be completed. Skelton is running for re-election Nov. 7 against Republican Jim Noland of Osage Beach. Skelton is the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. Noland said Friday he would not put a timetable on removing U.S. troops from Iraq.