Skies to Light up for Annual Fire in the Sky Celebration

COLUMBIA- When the sun goes down that's when all the action heats up at Columbia's 59th annual Fire in the Sky, Fourth of July celebration. The event goes beyond just a fireworks show with activities the whole family can get on. Some of the activities include face painting, an obstacle course, crafts and much more. There will also be live entertainment from The Record Collector Rhythm and Soul Review and also the Hickman High School choir.

The fireworks show kicks off at nine in the evening and it is free.