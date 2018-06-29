Skiing, Snowboarding Highlight Day 11 of 2014 Sochi Olympics

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 18 2014 Feb 18, 2014 Tuesday, February 18, 2014 10:08:00 AM CST February 18, 2014 in News
By: Jake Lasofsky, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

(Programming note: For highlights and online coverage of the 2014 winter games, log on to KOMU 8's Olympic Zone.)

This event features a redemption opportunity as Dutch star Sven Kramer looks to win the gold medal that would have been his in Vancouver if not for a lane violation resulting from a mistake by his coach.

Reigning Olympic champion Bill Demong hopes for an encore performance to his historic victory in Vancouver, when he became the first American gold medalist in nordic combined. The U.S. could also have contenders in the steadily improving Fletcher brothers - Bryan and Taylor, a 2010 Olympian. The favorite is likely Germany's Eric Frenzel, who won the K-95 normal hill event last Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old American phenom Mikaela Shiffrin makes her Olympic debut in the giant slalom. Julia Mancuso, who won this event in Torino, will also vie for a medal.

The Olympic debut of men's halfpipe brings an American rivalry to the world stage. David Wise, a 23-year-old married father, and Torin Yater-Wallace, an 18-year-old upstart, traded off victories at major events last season and should be jostling for the top spot in Sochi.

Seth Wescott, the only Olympic champion since snowboard cross joined the program in Torino, did not make the U.S. team after an April knee injury, so seven-time X Games champion Nate Holland, who was a bitter fourth in Vancouver, will lead the strong American effort.

A 2010 Olympic bronze medalist as a brakeman, Elana Meyers is now in the driver's seat and has positioned herself as a top medal threat in Sochi. The 29-year-old from Georgia, whose father played for the Atlanta Falcons, was offered college scholarships in four different sports but now serves as the unofficial leader of a diverse and athletic women's bobsled team. This event also features track Olympians Lolo Jones and Lauryn Williams.

Short track's wild relay race puts 16 skaters on the ice at the same time, as four countries vie for three spots on the podium. Canada, China and South Korea are the top contenders for women's relay gold.

KOMU
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Men's Speed Skating - 10,000m Gold Medal Final
Men's Nordic Combined - Individual K-125 Large Hill Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Women's Alpine Skiing - Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final
Men's Freestyle Skiing - Halfpipe Gold Medal Final
Men's Snowboarding - Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final
Women's Bobsled - Competition
Women's Short Track - 3000m Relay Gold Medal Final

12 a.m. - 1 a.m.
Men's Biathlon - 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final
Women's Short Track - 1000m Competition

1 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.
Primetime Encore

NBCSN
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Men's Hockey - Elimination Round, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia (LIVE)
Women's Bobsled - Competition

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Men's Hockey Encore - Elimination Round, Russia vs. Norway

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Game of the Day: Men's Hockey - Elimination Round, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia

MSNBC
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Men's Hockey - Elimination Round, Switzerland vs. Latvia (LIVE)

CNBC
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Men's Curling - Tie Breaker, Norway vs. Great Britain

