Skip School, Blame Parents

He explained, "The program is designed to find those few people that just simply blow off the school. They are just saying 'we are not going to have our kids there. We don't care.' and those are kids that often time get into trouble, causing crimes. So this is a program to say 'yes, you do care.' "

The first time kids violate the attendance law, parents will get a letter. The second time, investigators will go out to talk to the parents. If neither works, then the third time the prosecutor will file charges. The principal has the final say on when action needs to be taken and the punishment could lead to parents spending up to 15 days behind bars.

The program aims at reducing truancy and crime. One of the concerns is about how to define the violation that triggered the pilot program.

"What triggers truancy is just students habitually not coming to school day after day after day, or come to school one day and be gone for other four days without good reason," added Superintendent Bert Kimble.

Parents could face up to 15 days behind bars as a punishment. The program goes into effect on August 21.