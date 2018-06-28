Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled Due to Salmonella

WASHINGTON (AP) - The company that makes Skippy peanut butter is recalling two of its spreads that may be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been linked to the recall of the Skippy reduced fat creamy and reduced fat chunky brands. Unilever United States Inc. did not specify how many jars have been recalled. They are packaged in 16.3 oz. plastic jars with used-by dates of May 16-21, 2012.

Unilever detected possible salmonella through its own testing. The recalled jars were distributed to retail outlets in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, the company said. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.