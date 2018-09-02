Skydiver Fell Faster Than Thought

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Supersonic skydiver Felix Baumgartner was faster than he or anyone else thought when he jumped from 24 miles up.

According to the official numbers released Monday, the Austrian parachutist known as "Fearless Felix" reached 843.6 mph. That's equivalent to Mach 1.25, or 1.25 times the speed of sound.

His top speed initially was estimated last October at 834 mph, or Mach 1.24.

Either way, he became the first human to break the sound barrier with only his body.

Baumgartner was supersonic for a half-minute during the jump over New Mexico. His heart rate remained below 185 beats a minute, and his breathing was fairly steady.

The leap was from an altitude of 127,852 feet. That's 248 feet lower than estimates.

The jump was sponsored by Red Bull.