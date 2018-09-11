Slain MSSU Coach Recalled as Happy, Charismatic

JOPLIN (AP) - A slain Missouri Southern State University assistant football coach is being remembered as happy and charismatic.

A memorial service was held late Monday afternoon at the Joplin school for 37-year-old offensive line coach Derek Moore. Police said Moore was in a movie theater parking lot Friday when Jeffery L. Bruner, of Joplin, shot him. Moore and Bruner's estranged wife had been at the theater together.

Bruner is charged in Jasper County with felony murder and armed criminal action. It's not known if Bruner has an attorney.

Missouri Southern interim president Alan Marble, the athletics director and the head football coach spoke at Moore's memorial. University spokeswoman Cassie Mathes says that at one point, the football team led the crowd in reciting the Lord's Prayer.