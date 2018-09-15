Slain Toddler's Mother Loses Lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy shaken to death by a foster parent has lost a civil lawsuit against two state workers. Officials said Dominic James died in August 2002 at Cox South hospital in Springfield from shaken baby syndrome. His foster father, John Dilley Junior of Willard, received 15 years in prison for assault and abuse resulting in the child's death. The boy's mother Stephanie Ford filed an August 2004 lawsuit accusing caseworker Alysha Friend and Friend's supervisor Kristy Hardy of not removing Dominic from the foster home. U.S. District Judge Richard Dorr released an order Friday determining that the state workers were entitled to qualified immunity. Qualified immunity shields public officials from litigation except in egregious circumstances.