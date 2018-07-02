Slater fire chief arrested on several counts of child pornography

SALINE COUNTY (Updated 8:30 p.m.) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Friday Slater Fire Chief Levi Dennis was arrested on several charges of child sex crimes.

The MSHP said 39-year-old Dennis was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of statutory sodomy with two counts of attempted sodomy, one count of child molestation, one count of invasion of privacy, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Troopers said the arrest came after the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted an investigation. Troopers said Saline County Sheriff Wally George requested the investigation.

As of Friday night, The MSHP said Dennis was in custody of the Saline County Sheriff on a $500,000 cash only bond.

The warrant for Dennis' arrest was issued Friday and he was taken into custody soon thereafter.

The city of Slater is located about five miles northeast of Marshall.

